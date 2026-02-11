Inaugural Loud Women Rising Event Launches In South Florida, Focusing On Women's Wellness, Leadership And Personal Growth

Designed as the organization's flagship annual event in South Florida, LOUD Women Rising is a one-day immersive experience intentionally created for women at every stage of life and leadership - including entrepreneurs, mothers, students, professionals, creatives, executives, and women navigating personal transformation.

The program is anchored in LOUD Women Nation's signature LOUD PhilosophyTM - Loving, Open, Unapologetic, and Deserving - and will feature transformational talks, somatic and mindfulness workshops, connection circles, and a motivational concert. Together, the sessions are designed to support women's emotional wellbeing, clarity, confidence, and leadership in both personal and professional contexts.

“February is a month when heart health and wellbeing are top of mind, and LOUD Women Rising was created to honor the emotional heart of women, their resilience, voice, and capacity to lead with authenticity,” said Adrianna Foster, founder of LOUD Women Nation.“This experience is about creating space for women to reconnect with themselves and rise in every area of their lives.”

The event is expected to draw approximately 200 highly engaged women from across South Florida, particularly Broward County. While not positioned as a traditional corporate conference, LOUD Women Rising aligns closely with values that matter to organizations and communities today, including emotional intelligence, leadership development, wellness, community strength, and social impact.

Ticket sales are currently active, with options available for corporate teams, individual attendees, and students. The Miramar Cultural Arts Center will host both indoor and outdoor programming, allowing for branded experiences and wellness activations throughout the day.

For event details, ticketing, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact: Arabia Darensburg via...

About LOUD Women Nation & LOUD Women Rising

LOUD Women Nation is a women's emotional-wellness ecosystem dedicated to amplifying women's lives through immersive programs, transformational experiences, and intentional community. Founded by global speaker and hypnotherapist Adrianna Foster, the organization is rooted in its LOUD PhilosophyTM - Loving, Open, Unapologetic, and Deserving - designed to elevate a woman's self-worth, clarity, voice, and authentic leadership.

LOUD Women Rising is the organization's flagship annual immersive experience, bringing together women from diverse backgrounds who are united by a shared commitment to growth, wellbeing, and leadership through curated programming that blends mindset, somatic practices, storytelling, and community connection.

