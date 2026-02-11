National Advertising Division Recommends Nanit Discontinue“#1 Baby Monitor” Claims

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a Fast-Track SWIFT case brought by Owlet, Inc., BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division recommended that UdiSense, Inc. (Nanit) discontinue advertising claims that its product is the“#1 smart baby monitor” and the“#1 baby monitor.”

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process designed for single-issue advertising cases brought to the National Advertising Division (NAD).

Owlet and Nanit sell competing baby monitors with features that track various measurements related to a baby's sleep quality that allow parents to receive notifications in real time. Nanit offers a smart video baby monitor and Owlet sells the Dream Sock and other video monitors.

At issue were unqualified social media claims that Nanit's product is the“#1 smart baby monitor” and the“#1 baby monitor.” These“#1” claims were not qualified and did not reference a source of support. NAD determined that a“#1 Brand” claim, without qualification, is a sales superiority claim that communicates the product has the most units sold within a particular category.

Based on Circana sales data, NAD considered whether“baby monitors” or“smart baby monitors” are recognized consumer categories and found that“baby monitor” is broad enough to include non-video monitors, such as wearable medical devices like the Owlet Dream Sock. NAD noted that various infant products are described as“monitors,” including audio-only devices and wearable medical products like the Dream Sock, which is an FDA-cleared infant monitor.

Accordingly, NAD found that the category of“baby monitor” is broad enough to encompass non-video monitors. NAD also found that“smart baby monitors” is a broad category with advanced feature products, and that both the Nanit baby monitors and the Owlet Dream Sock may be characterized as“smart” monitoring devices.

Nanit sought to substantiate its claims by defining the category as video baby monitor products sold at $99 or higher. Nanit stated that the data showed it to have the highest market share within the category and that the Owlet Dream Sock is a medical device functioning independently of the physical environment and does not monitor the infant's surroundings or location through a video feed.

However, NAD determined that the challenged claims reflect the broader categories of“baby monitors” or“smart baby monitors” and are not always synonymous with video baby monitor products sold at $99 or higher. NAD also considered the context in which the challenged claims appeared and found that the context did not indicate that the“#1” claims were exclusive to video baby monitors.

NAD determined that products such as Owlet's Dream Sock should be included when calculating the overall best-selling“#1 baby monitor” or“#1 smart baby monitor” in the absence of a clear limitation to video monitors.

Therefore, NAD recommended that the advertiser discontinue the challenged“#1 smart baby monitor” and“#1 baby monitor” claims.

In its advertiser statement, Nanit stated that it“agrees to comply with NAD's recommendations.”

