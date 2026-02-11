Siebert Williams Shank Achieves Record Setting Milestones For Both Municipal-Corporate Underwriting In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Top Ranked for 2025 in Airports, Transportation, Higher-Ed & Water Sewer Infrastructure Financings

Capital Markets Team Raises $400 Billion for Major Corporate-Financial Clients

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a year marked by volatility and resilience, Siebert Williams Shank & Co. (SWS) achieved record-setting deal-based milestones for both corporate and municipal clients, placing it among the top tier of key industry rankings.

An independent non-bank financial services firm that offers investment banking, sales and trading, research, and advisory services, as well as consistently serves as a top municipal underwriter, SWS achieved the #1 ranking in Peer Group Investment Grade USD Bookrunner rankings for 2025. Maintaining its status as one of the top-ranked senior managers in municipal rankings, according to LSEG's SDC rankings, SWS was ranked #2 in New York and Michigan, #5 in Airports, #6 in Water & Sewer, #8 in Transportation and #10 in Higher Education. In 2025, it lead-managed its 43rd municipal bond deal over $1 billion.

Additionally, SWS saw its clients honored with the Bond Buyer Deal of the Year Award for the seventh year in a row. In 2025 alone, these included a $1.21 issuance for Columbus Regional Airport Authority, $1.95 for JFK Millennium Partners-Terminal 6 and $454.3 million for the State of Wisconsin. The firm served 328 municipal transactions with $108 billion in par-amount and was Senior Manager on 91 transactions totaling $25 billion.

“It is great to see SWS's commitment to technical excellence be consistently recognized,” said co-president Gary Hall.“Delivering innovative solutions that support our clients' financing objectives is a core mission of our firm.”

On the corporate side, the firm helped 108 clients raise $378 billion in over 180 debt transactions alongside $22 billion in asset-backed securities (ABS), including the funding of several preeminent AI and energy infrastructure projects and some $150 billion of investment grade issuances for financial institutions. The corporate group served as Joint Bookrunner / Lead Manager on its 145th deal.

SWS's Clear Vision Impact Fund (CVIF), a $145 million private credit fund that provides loans to small businesses focused on creating jobs, improving training opportunities, and enhancing a business' outcome, helped to create 476 jobs in small businesses and has deployed or committed 100 percent of its $145 million Fund 1. Given its impact and need for small business funding, CVIF is actively raising funds for Fund 2.

In 2025, the SWS Foundation donated to over 100 organizations doing important work in communities all across America. In the immediate aftermath of January 2025's Los Angeles wildfires, the foundation donated $50,000 to the California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund and $50,000 to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation to aid recovery efforts.

“2025 was a pivotal year for Siebert Williams Shank, being highly ranked among our peer financial institutions in half a dozen industry categories on the municipal side and underwriting a strong volume of transactions for Fortune 500 corporate clients,” said CEO Suzanne Shank.“We have also positioned the firm well by expanding the senior leadership ranks for 2026, as we prepare to mark our 30th year.”

As part of the expansion of the firm's senior leadership structure in 2025, SWS named veteran bankers Gary Hall and Sobani Warner as Co-Presidents. Keith Richard, who has long led the Southwest Region, assumed the role of Head of Public Finance, and Ahmad Ismail assumed the position of Co-Head of Corporate Finance alongside industry veteran David Finkelstein. The firm also opened new offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Montgomery, Alabama, increasing its footprint to now include 29 offices nationwide.

Dually headquartered in New York, NY and Oakland, CA, SWS is an independent non-bank financial services firm that offers investment banking, sales and trading, research, and advisory services. Its mission is to exceed expectations through value-added results and leave a lasting impact on the sectors, corporations, and communities it serves. SWS counts over 80 Fortune 100 companies among its clients.

