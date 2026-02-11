Who's Who In Japan In 2026: Comprehensive Intelligence On Government, Major Companies, Financial Institutions, Embassies, Universities, Media & Cultural Centers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The main market opportunities from Who's Who in Japan 2018 include providing invaluable insights for researchers, academic and public libraries, as well as governments, corporations, and media needing comprehensive biographical and institutional information on influential figures and sectors in Japan.

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Who's Who in Japan" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Who's Who in Japan 2018 offers comprehensive, accurate, up-to-date and impartial information on thousands of the most prominent and significant figures in Japan. This superb reference work records the lives and achievements of men and women from every profession and activity.

It is the reference work for anyone interested in Japan.

Highly recommended, Who's Who in Japan is an outstanding biographical reference work containing comprehensive information on the key figures in Japan. Due to the strength of their achievements and their influential positions, these prominent individuals have become highly esteemed in public life.

The biographies include data and place of birth, career highlights, awards, academic education and special contributions to the public interest or economic progress which were instrumental in making these individuals well known.

Each honoree provides a role model of excellence whether in government, business, academics, religion, media, or public service. These individuals exemplify the wealth of talent and leadership within Japan, and it is fitting that their accomplishments are being acknowledged in this way.

The Who's Who also surveys the country in detail from a historical, political and economic perspective. Comprehensive background information such as details on the functions and activities of government, official awards and other relevant facts from the world of politics and economics further a fuller understanding of this country.

Biographical Section

This section of the Who's Who sets out precise biographical details on eminent individuals from every sphere of activity - government, politics, the diplomatic service, the military, administration, science, legal professions, finance, arts, education, music, medicine, literature, etc.

Entries include nationality; date and place of birth; education; marital and family details; past career and current position; honors; awards and publications; leisure interests; current address and contact details.

Survey of Japan Section

In this section, you can find details on Japan in a matter of seconds. It gives you a breakdown of the following subjects - companies and organizations in Japan, history, constitution, economy and culture, containing information on:



Head of State

Government Departments

Addresses of Embassies and Consulates

Important Banking/Financial Institutions

Major Companies

Universities The Media

Who's Who in Japan remains quite indispensable as a superb one-stop database that records the lives and achievements of recognized established Japanese personalities, and those rising to prominence.

Valuable and unique, Who's Who in Japan will prove an invaluable acquisition for researchers, academic, public, and business libraries, and to governments, corporations, the media, organizations, and anyone needing up-to-date information on Japan.

Key Topics Covered:

IntroductionContent PageIn-depth ProfilesIndex

