University Of Louisiana Monroe Enhances Campus Safety With Skysafe

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkySafe, the global leader in drone detection and airspace intelligence, today announced that the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) has selected its cloud-based drone detection technology to bolster public safety across its campus, protecting students, faculty, and visitors from unsafe or unauthorized drone flights.

Universities are facing escalating challenges from unauthorized drones, which can disrupt events and compromise safety at large gatherings. SkySafe's platform combines advanced drone detection and tracking with deep analytics and forensics, giving ULM real-time visibility into its airspace and the actionable intelligence required to stay ahead of emerging threats.

“As drone threats evolve, we are committed to providing the tools universities need to understand their airspace and distinguish between authorized and unauthorized drone activity,” said Melissa Swisher, SkySafe's chief revenue officer.“ULM's proactive decision to deploy SkySafe shows leadership in campus safety, setting an example of how universities can and should adopt advanced airspace intelligence to protect their community.”

Mark Johnson, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice and Training Director for the University of Louisiana Monroe Police Department, spearheaded this initiative with support from a FEMA grant in response to an emergence of drone activity across campus. After evaluating several solutions, the university selected SkySafe for its 24/7 monitoring capabilities, reliability in detection and analytics, and partnership-driven approach to deployment and maintenance of its system.

“SkySafe gives us a proactive, reliable way to manage drone activity on campus,” said Dr. Johnson.“Beyond the technology, their hands-on partnership means we're not just reacting to threats – we're staying ahead of them while keeping our community safe.”

ULM's deployment of SkySafe is especially critical during large-scale events such as football games and academic ceremonies, which draw thousands of students, alumni, and visitors to campus. Historically, monitoring for drones required a“boots on the ground” approach, with staff physically watching the skies – a method that is time-consuming and limited in coverage. With SkySafe's continuous monitoring and advanced airspace intelligence, ULM now has full, real-time visibility into its airspace, ensuring that major events remain safe, secure, and uninterrupted.

“As we look to the future of ULM, it's essential we adopt technologies that safeguard our students and enhance the overall campus experience,” said Dr. Carrie Castille, President of the University.“Partnering with SkySafe is an important step in ensuring our university remains a safe place to learn, live, and gather.”

SkySafe's partnership with ULM builds on its growing presence in higher education and follows a successful deployment at the University of Illinois, which has relied on SkySafe's airspace intelligence for three years to protect its campus and stadium during major Big 10 sporting events.

About SkySafe

SkySafe is the global leader in airspace intelligence, delivering unmatched visibility into drone activity. As the only company offering advanced drone detection, deep analytics, and forensics, SkySafe enables organizations to identify, track, and understand real-time drone activity with precision. Its cloud-based SaaS platform provides comprehensive drone data, helping distinguish between authorized drones and potential threats. By transforming complex drone data into actionable insight, SkySafe empowers organizations to act with clarity and confidence and provides the intelligence needed for smarter decision-making and safer skies.

