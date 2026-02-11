J&K: Police Trace Missing Woman In Poonch District

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Feb 11 (IANS) The police in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district said on Wednesday that they have traced a missing woman and reunited her with her family.

A police statement issued on Wednesday said:“District Police Poonch has successfully traced and reunited a missing woman with her family through timely and sustained efforts.

“A missing report regarding Rukhsana Kouser, daughter of Nisaar Ahmed, was lodged at Police Station Poonch. Immediately after the report was received, a dedicated police team was constituted and the investigation was set into motion.

“Continuous efforts, including field inquiries, technical analysis and coordination with other agencies, were undertaken to trace her whereabouts. During the course of the investigation, the woman was traced in Jammu.

“Acting promptly, a police party from Police Station Poonch proceeded to the location, safely recovered her and subsequently brought her back to Poonch.

“After completing all necessary legal and medico-legal formalities as per established procedures, she was handed over to her parents. The missing report stands closed accordingly.

“District Police Poonch remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and urges the public to report any such matters without delay for prompt police action.”

While fighting terrorism in synergy with the Army and other security forces, the J&K Police also shoulder the responsibility of maintaining law and order in addition to ensuring safety and security for common citizens.

The police in J&K have also been discharging an advisory and people-friendly role in addressing social issues concerning citizens. In addition to being the long arm of the law, the local police have been performing multifaceted duties during times of natural disasters.

Anti-terror operations and actions against drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets are also carried out by the local police.

While responsibilities relating to internal security and anti-terror operations are discharged by the local police and other security forces, anti-infiltration duties along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) are carried out by the Army and the BSF respectively.