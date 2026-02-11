Shapellx Rewrites The Rules Of Summer Shaping With Curve Codetm Airy Comfy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Formerly Inner Armor, the Reimagined Line Delivers Breathable Comfort and Unmatched Shaping for Summer

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapellx announces the launch of the Curve CodeTM Airy Comfy Collection, the newly rebranded and fourth-generation evolution of its Inner Armor shaping line. Designed for warm weather and active, everyday lifestyles, Curve CodeTM reflects a refined approach to shaping that prioritizes breathability, comfort and natural contouring without compromise.

Formerly known as Inner Armor, Curve CodeTM represents Shapellx's continued commitment to innovation through thoughtful design. The Airy Comfy collection builds on the original foundation with lighter, more breathable materials, sculptural contouring, and elevated functional details that create shaping essentials that feel effortless, modern, and wearable for long hours.

Designed to move with the body and disappear seamlessly under clothing, Curve CodeTM Airy Comfy supports women through workdays, travel, social occasions, and special events. Each piece balances smoothing and flexibility, delivering reliable sculpting that feels secure without feeling restrictive.









The Curve CodeTM Airy Comfy Collection Includes:

Curve CodeTM Airy Comfy Smoothing Short



Curve CodeTM Airy Comfy Smoothing Brief



Curve CodeTM Airy Comfy Smoothing Bodysuit



Crafted from high-performance sculpting mesh, the Curve CodeTM Airy Comfy Collection delivers a lighter, more breathable feel while maintaining shaping integrity, now offered at a more accessible price point as part of Shapellx's commitment to functional, confidence-driven design.

“We designed the Curve CodeTM Airy Comfy collection with summer wear in mind,” said Shane Shi, Vice President of Shapellx.“With breathable materials and thoughtful construction, each piece delivers reliable, invisible support while keeping women confident and comfortable all day. This collection reflects Shapellx's dedication to functional, versatile design that meets real-life needs.”

The Curve CodeTM Airy Comfy Collection is available now at in Black and Beige, sizes S–3XL, offering a summer-ready approach to shaping designed to move with you.

ABOUT SHAPELLX

Shapellx is a full-category shapewear brand built on cutting-edge shaping technology and refined design aesthetics. Through premium international retailers such as Nordstrom and its own direct-to-consumer platform, Shapellx connects with women who value both fashion and function. The brand is dedicated to empowering confidence through innovative construction, inclusive design, and elevated everyday essentials.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact:...