Mastercard, Central Bank Of Syria Launch Payments Knowledge Exchange Program

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)Mastercard and the Central Bank of Syria have launched a series of structured knowledge-sharing exchanges and technical workshops focused on payments, regulation, and financial infrastructure. The initiative follows a memorandum of understanding signed in September 2025 and aims to strengthen institutional capacity within Syria's financial sector. Through tailored sessions led by Mastercard experts, the program targets regulatory frameworks, compliance practices, and global trends in digital payments. The collaboration reflects broader efforts by the Central Bank to modernize financial systems, align with international standards, and support a more resilient and future-ready payments ecosystem.



Mastercard and the Central Bank of Syria are running technical workshops under a 2025 cooperation framework.

The program focuses on regulatory capacity, compliance, and modern payments infrastructure.

Knowledge transfer is delivered by Mastercard's global subject matter experts. The initiative supports financial sector modernization and institutional resilience.

Key pointsWhy this matters

Strengthening regulatory and institutional capabilities is a foundational step in rebuilding trust and functionality within a national financial system. For Syria, exposure to international best practices in payments and compliance can support safer, more efficient financial services and help lay the groundwork for broader digital finance adoption. For the market, this type of capacity-building initiative signals a focus on long-term infrastructure, governance, and alignment with global standards, all of which are essential for sustainable financial development.



Additional workshops or technical sessions delivered under the cooperation framework.

Policy or regulatory updates informed by the knowledge exchanges. Further collaboration between the Central Bank and international technology providers.

What to watch next

Disclosure: The content below is a press release provided by the company/PR representative. It is published for informational purposes.

Damascus, Syria; 11 February 2026: Mastercard and the Central Bank of Syria have launched a series of structured knowledge sharing exchanges and technical workshops aimed at strengthening institutional capabilities and advancing best practices in payments and financial services.

The initiative builds on the strategic cooperation framework established through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in September 2025, and reflects the Central Bank's broader efforts to modernize the financial sector and create an enabling regulatory framework that is aligned with international standards.

Under the program, Mastercard's global subject matter experts will deliver tailored technical sessions and knowledge transfer aligned with the Central Bank of Syria's policy priorities. The exchanges focus on regulatory capacity, compliance frameworks, and emerging global trends in payments and financial infrastructure, supporting a more resilient and future-ready financial ecosystem.

Building on its extensive experience, gained from operating payment networks in more than 200 countries and territories, Mastercard serves as a trusted partner, technology provider and policy advisor to governments worldwide. The company's collaboration with the Central Bank of Syria stands to benefit millions of potential financial services users across the country.

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.