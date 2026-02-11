BJP's Manoj Tiwari Attacks Rahul Gandhi, Says He Prefers 'Majboor' Bharat

BJP Leaders Slam Rahul Gandhi

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, alleging that these people prefer a "majboor Bharat" (weak India) over a "majboot Bharat" (strong India).

The BJP MP said that while the country is marching ahead on the path of development and acquiring the status of a "world leader", some want to highlight the "shortcomings of the country", apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi.

Targeting the Congress leader, Tiwari told ANI, "A person whose grandparents sold the country would not get any other thoughts...Today, as India becomes a world leader, some want to highlight the country's shortcomings. These people like 'majboor Bharat, not majboot Bharat'. He doesn't know what authenticating is...It is ironic that LoP doesn't know the meaning of authentication", he said.

BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad also criticised Gandhi's remarks, stating, "Rahul Gandhi should remember one thing that in the leadership of PM Modi, India will not bow down before anyone. In violation of House rules, Rahul Gandhi makes baseless statements. We condemn it."

Gandhi Accuses Govt of 'Selling Bharat Mata'

Earlier, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi accused the government of compromising national interests and asked whether it was "not ashamed of selling India," alleging that it had effectively "sold Bharat Mata."

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said the government itself has acknowledged that the world is facing a global storm, with the era of a single superpower coming to an end, intensifying geopolitical conflicts, and the weaponisation of energy and finance. Despite recognising this reality, he alleged, the government has allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that affect India. (ANI)

