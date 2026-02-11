Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-11 10:08:23
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - George Weston Limited: Has declared a quarterly dividend on George Weston Limited Preferred Shares, Series I, at $0.3625 per share payable March 15, to shareholders of record February 28. George Weston Limited shares T are trading down $0.60 at $100.05.

