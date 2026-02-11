Senior research scientist, Stellenbosch University

Dr Dian Spear is an interdisciplinary conservation scientist who works at the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University. She previously worked on bioinformatics at the Cape Research Centre of the Scientific Services of South African National Parks. She was born, raised and schooled in Zimbabwe, and she studied nature conservation at Rhodes University, the University of Cape Town and Stellenbosch University. She has worked as a natural and social scientist, climate change consultant, research programme manager and copy and substantive editor of scientific papers. She has conducted research on antelope translocations in the game industry, introductions of alien species and their impacts in South African national parks and countries globally, and the adaptation of society to climate change. Dian has worked for the Global Invasive Species Programme, the Centre for Invasion Biology in Stellenbosch and the United Nations Environment Programme in Afghanistan, where she advised on the use of nature-based solutions to increase resilience to climate change. She has also managed an inter-disciplinary research programme on adaptation to climate change in semi-arid regions, which included engaging with and communicating research findings and recommendations to policymakers, practitioners and small-scale farming communities. Additionally, Dian has written op-eds and news stories for newspapers, including News24, Mail & Guardian and Daily Maverick.



2025–present Senior Researcher, Stellenbosch University

2021–2025 Bioinformatics Manager, South African National Parks

2020–2021 Life Science Editor, Enago

2020–2021 Freelance writer, Daily Maverick

2019–2020 Life Science Editor, Cactus Communications

2014–2018 Research Fellow, University of Cape Town

2012–2014 Climate Change Consultant, C4 EcoSolutions

2013–2014 Climate Change Advisor, United Nations Environment Programme 2008–2012 Post-doctoral researcher, Stellenbosch University



2008 Stellenbosch University, PhD

2005 University of Cape Town, MSc Conservation Biology 2003 Rhodes University, BSc Honours African Vertebrate Biodiversity

