Russian Troops Hit Ambulance In Kharkiv Region, Leaving One Dead And Several Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Police reported this on Telegram.

“The vehicle caught fire as a result of the strike. There were five people in the vehicle-medical workers and civilians. One woman died at the scene. The others suffered injuries of varying severity,” the post said.

The victims are receiving medical assistance.

Law enforcement agencies have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

In addition, Russian troops attacked a minibus in the Kharkiv region with a drone today, Mala Danylivka village Head Oleksandr Hololobov reported on Telegram.

“A minibus in Lisne came under fire. Suburban bus service to the village of Lisne will be temporarily suspended until further notice,” he said.

According to regional police spokeswoman Olena Sobolevska, there were no passengers in the minibus at the time of the attack, and the driver managed to react to the threat and was not injured.

As reported, in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, on the night of February 11, a veteran and his three children were kille as a result of a Russian strike, and a pregnant woman was wounded.