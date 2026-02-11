Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, UAE Discuss Expansion Of Mutual Investments

Azerbaijan, UAE Discuss Expansion Of Mutual Investments


2026-02-11 10:04:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have discussed expanding mutual investments and deepening cooperation across key sectors, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov shared details of the discussions on his official X page.

“We were pleased to welcome to our country the delegation led by Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport.

During the meeting, we expressed satisfaction with the elevation of Azerbaijan-UAE relations to the level of strategic partnership. We also highlighted prospects for joint projects, the expansion of cooperation in transport, infrastructure, green energy, digitalization, trade, and business, as well as opportunities to increase mutual investments,” the post said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN11022026000187011040ID1110727801



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search