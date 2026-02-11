Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Petra, Jordan Post Talk Cooperation


Amman, Feb 11 (Petra) – Jordan News Agency (Petra) Board Chairman Nabil Ghishan and Jordan Post Chairman Sami Daoud discussed joint cooperation in various areas.
Ghaishan toured the Postal Stamp Museum, which houses stamps and historical artifacts documenting the history, civilization, and culture of the Jordanian state, its achievements, and highlighting historical and cultural milestones, events, and heritage and tourist sites from the founding of the state to the present day.

