Jordan Stands With Its Arab Brothers In Support, Says Communication Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Kuwait, February 11 (Petra) – Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani said that Jordan, true to its longstanding approach, stands alongside its Arab brothers in support of every just cause.He said Wednesday that the Kingdom backs all efforts, strengthens initiatives and supports the directions of Arab states in media cooperation and coordination through its expertise, contributions and programmes.Momani headed the Jordanian delegation participating in the 22nd regular session of the Executive Bureau of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, hosted by the State of Kuwait.In his address at the opening session, Momani said Jordan views the Executive Bureau's efforts as an important opportunity to enhance close collaboration with Arab partners in confronting challenges, addressing crises and keeping pace with rapid developments in media technology.He added that the swift evolution of media and artificial intelligence presents Arab states with the responsibility of meeting the demands of the present and preparing for future generations.He said that communication, media and artificial intelligence have become key drivers of public awareness, calling for integration among Arab states. Such integration, he added, is essential to safeguarding media systems, protecting Arab youth and reinforcing Arab identity and culture.Momani said that the current circumstances facing Arab and Islamic nations particularly those affecting public awareness and core issues require intensified joint efforts, a unified vision and stronger coordination to accelerate joint Arab media action.He added that efforts at joint Arab media action must be framed within multilateral cooperation and effective Arab integration.He said that Jordan would continue to dedicate the full capabilities and expertise of its media institutions to strengthening joint Arab media work.The Kingdom, he added, has presented initiatives and proposals on media and information literacy, strategies for engagement with international media and technology companies and contributions aimed at enhancing Arab cooperation in the media and communication sector within the Arab League framework.Regarding the role of media in supporting the Palestinian cause, Momani said the Palestinian cause is the central Arab and Islamic issue and the focus of Arab media, political and humanitarian efforts.He discussed the media's role in shedding light on the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital, and of confronting misinformation, double standards and attempts to obscure the humanitarian dimensions of the issue.He discussed the role of Arab media in safeguarding truth and justice, countering distorted narratives and preventing manipulation of public opinion.Palestine, he said, remains a symbol of global justice, and achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting solution is essential for regional security and peace.Prior to the opening session, Momani participated in a consultative meeting of ministers who are members of the Executive Bureau to build broader consensus on the agenda items.On the sidelines of the meetings, Momani met with counterparts and heads of Arab delegations to discuss ways to enhance bilateral media cooperation and coordinate positions on key issues.Discussions focused on building on existing media memoranda of understanding between Jordan and participating countries, expanding bilateral cooperation and exchanging expertise across various media and communication fields to strengthen Arab media capabilities and responsiveness.The delegation included Secretary-General of the Ministry of Government Communication Zaid Nawaisah and Media Advisor at the Jordanian Mission to the League of Arab States Alaa Zyoud.