Old Trapper Renews Sponsorship With Portland Thorns

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Oregon-based Old Trapper today announced the renewal of its sponsorship of Portland Thorns in a multi-year deal. This partnership reinforces Old Trapper's commitment to supporting women's sports and celebrating athletes who inspire fans and future generations.

As part of the partnership, Old Trapper will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Post-Game Autograph Zone for the 2026 season, delivering prominent in-stadium branding, cross-platform visibility, and a memorable fan experience, including integration within the Portland Thorns' group ticket experiences. More information is available at .

Building on past years, the activation will feature expanded signage and enhanced engagement opportunities, including a“Golden Ticket” experience that allows select fans to access the autograph zone following matches. Later in the season, Old Trapper will also launch a sweepstakes offering fans the chance to win game tickets, a post-match autograph experience, and co-branded Portland Thorns and Old Trapper swag.

Old Trapper will collaborate with the Thorns on social media content featuring Thorns players and highlighting their pre-season training and preparation. Old Trapper will also support the Thorns' community initiatives as a Rose City Rising Supporting Partner, helping bring volunteers, partner organizations, and fans together to make a positive impact.

“Renewing our partnership with the Portland Thorns reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting women who compete at the highest level and inspire their communities every day,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Trapper.“The Thorns represent teamwork, excellence, and a deep connection to their fans-qualities that align perfectly with who we are as a brand. From engaging with the Portland community to energizing game-day crowds, we're proud to fuel hungry supporters with high-quality snacks that keep them going from kickoff to the final whistle.”

“Old Trapper has been an incredible long-standing partner because they truly understand what our fans care about,” said Chris Orechia, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for Portland Thorns.“As a local, family-owned brand, they share our belief that the best moments in sports are experienced together. From creating special post-match interactions to enhancing the overall matchday experience, this partnership is about giving our fans and their families more reasons to connect, celebrate, and feel part of the Thorns community.”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit .

About Portland Thorns

Founded in 2012, the Portland Thorns are a global leader in women's soccer, defined by unmatched fan support, championship success, and a longstanding commitment to excellence since their inaugural 2013 season. The Thorns have created one of the premier environments in women's sports at Providence Park, leading the NWSL in average attendance for a league-record ninth time in 2025 and hosting four of the five largest-attended matches during the 2025 season. Portland is the winningest club in NWSL history, capturing a league-record three NWSL Championships (2013, 2017, 2022), two NWSL Shields (2016, 2021), and the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup, while qualifying for the postseason a league-high 11 times. Looking ahead, the club's investment in the world's first dual-sport women's performance center, set to open in 2026, will foster an environment that champions innovation, elevates athlete development, and enhances elite performance.