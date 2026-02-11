La Rosa Holdings Sells Majority Stake In LR Kissimmee Realty LLC For $0.5 Million, Eliminates Non-Core Expense

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Executes Trademark & Brand Licensing Agreement, Including Access to its Proprietary Tech Suite

Celebration, FL, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the“Company”), a real estate and PropTech enterprise, today announced the sale of its 51% ownership interest in Horeb Kissimmee Realty LLC (“LR Kissimmee”) for $0.5 million. The transaction represents the divestiture of a non-core office operation and marks a significant step in strengthening the Company's balance sheet, eliminating unproductive expenses, and reallocating capital toward higher-return initiatives.

The divested office represents approximately 10% of the Company's total agent base and removes an operating component that was not generating positive cash flow from the Company's consolidated financials, with no material impact on core agent growth or the Company's regional footprint. Management intends to redirect capital and focus toward core brokerage growth, technology development, ancillary services, and profitability-driven operations.

In connection with the sale, La Rosa entered into a one-year Trademark & Brand Licensing Agreement (the“Licensing Agreement”) with LR Kissimmee. Pursuant to the Licensing Agreement, La Rosa granted LR Kissimmee a non-exclusive, non-transferable license to use certain of the Company's trademarks and branding in connection with its real estate brokerage business. The agreement also provides LR Kissimmee with continued access to the Company's technology platform, including My Agent and JAEME. This structure allows La Rosa to maintain brand presence in the Kissimmee market while transitioning away from majority ownership and direct operational responsibility.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented,“This transaction reflects disciplined capital allocation, at a time when we believe our public market valuation does not fully reflect the intrinsic value of our assets and platform. The $0.5 million valuation for a 51% interest in LR Kissimmee implies a total enterprise valuation of approximately $1.0 million for a single office representing roughly 10% of the Company's agent base. In comparison, La Rosa Holdings operates 24 corporate-owned offices, multiple ancillary service lines, and a proprietary technology platform, underscoring what management believes is a significant disconnect between the Company's current public market valuation and the intrinsic value of its operating assets.

“Furthermore, it removes an operating component that was not generating positive cash flow from our consolidated financials and has no material impact on our core agent growth or regional footprint. In addition, we entered into a one-year Licensing Agreement, which allows us to continue generating brand and platform-related revenue from the Kissimmee operation without the capital requirements of majority ownership. We continue to strengthen our financial position, streamline our operations, and are redeploying capital toward core brokerage growth, technology, ancillary services, and other profitability-driven initiatives,” concluded, Mr. La Rosa.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) intends to transform the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 24 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has five franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company's services and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company's past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

