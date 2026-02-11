Birla Tyres Powers Massive 151-Backhoe Republic Day Parade In Indore

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 11, 2026 4:38 am - Birla Tyres powered a record 151-backhoe parade in Indore this Republic Day, exceeding expectations. The event showcased the brand's durable range, from heavy construction to the high-performance agriculture tyre, proving its reliability.

The streets of Indore saw something truly historic this Republic Day. What started as a plan to bring 101 heavy machines together turned into a massive mechanical convoy that exceeded everyone's expectations. By the time the sun was up on January 26th, 151 backhoes had rolled into formation, creating a record-breaking parade that showcased the sheer scale of India's construction community.

At the central part of the action was Birla Tyres. It was an authentic demonstration of what "durability" on the road honestly looks like, rather than simply a celebratory lap. Every visitor received a clear message as these 151 machines echoed through the city: Birla Tyres is the brand that operators are dependent on for their livelihoods when it comes to performing well on the harsh Indian ground.

Versatility on Full Display

The parade acted as a real-world showroom for Birla's diverse range of sizes and tread patterns. Whether it was the tight manoeuvring needed for city roads or the heavy-duty traction required for earthmoving, the brand showed it has the capability to handle it all.

What's interesting is how this tech crosses over. Many of the operators who handle these backhoes also manage land in rural areas, where the requirement for a high-performance agriculture tyre is just as vital as that for a construction one. Birla Tyres has spent years bridging that gap. By showing their strength on 151 backhoes at once, they proved that whether a machine is digging a trench or a tractor is tilling a field, their rubber is built to survive the grind.

More Than Just Machinery

INDORE, MADHYA PRADESH – Beyond the steel and the rubber, the Indore parade was about the people. A brand display had been turned into an authentic community festival thanks to the owners' and operators' tremendous enthusiasm. The celebration presented Birla Tyres with the opportunity to further develop a long-standing relationship with the individuals who manage the infrastructure of the country. Seeing 151 machines-50 more than planned-was an indication of the brand's continuing success over several decades.

“Watching 151 backhoes take over the road was a proud moment for everyone involved,” said one local participant.“It's one thing to see a tyre in a shop, but seeing them power a massive convoy like this tells you everything you need to know about reliability.”

As the parade wrapped up, the visibility and engagement levels were through the roof. Birla Tyres didn't just participate in a Republic Day event; they set a new benchmark for brand presence on the ground. From the construction site to the specialised needs of an agriculture tyre in the field, Birla proved once again that they are ready for any challenge.

==============

About Birla Tyres:

A pioneer in the Indian tyre industry, Birla Tyres manufactures rugged, high-performance solutions for everything from commercial trucks and heavy-duty construction equipment to essential farm machinery. Known for innovation and "built-to-last" quality, Birla remains a top choice for India's toughest jobs.