Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

MP Jarrah Removed From Labour Party, Parliament


2026-02-11 09:06:37
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb 11 (Petra) – The High Administrative Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court ruling to expel MP Mohammad Al-Jarrah from the Labor Party, rejecting an appeal against the order. Consequently, the lawmaker loses his parliamentary seat.
The Administrative Court's decision is final and not subject to further appeal.

MENAFN11022026000117011021ID1110727452



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search