MP Jarrah Removed From Labour Party, Parliament

Amman, Feb 11 (Petra) – The High Administrative Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court ruling to expel MP Mohammad Al-Jarrah from the Labor Party, rejecting an appeal against the order. Consequently, the lawmaker loses his parliamentary seat.The Administrative Court's decision is final and not subject to further appeal.

