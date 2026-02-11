Zaliznychne In Zaporizhzhia Region Remains Under Ukrainian Control Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by Spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the South Vladyslav Voloshyn.

“Regarding Zaliznychne, the Russians have already begun spreading information that they have taken control of this settlement. This information is not true because our troops are holding Zaliznychne,” he said.

The Spokesperson clarified that the settlement is a small community near a railway station.

“This is a very small railway station near Huliaipole, and the settlement itself is quite small... but the entire territory of this settlement is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces,” Voloshyn explained.

At the same time, he noted that the enemy continues intensive airstrikes.

“The enemy uses aviation daily, striking with guided aerial bombs... but so far, they cannot take control. Ukrainian Defense Forces repel all attacks,” the Spokesperson concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, as part of an operation by the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, the village of Kosivtseve in the Zaporizhzhia region was cleared of Russian troops and remains under Ukrainian control.

