Janset Özün Çetinkaya

Janset Özün Çetinkaya
- Teaching Associate in Philosophy, University of Nottingham
I mainly work on virtue, character, friendship, and the ethics and metaphysics of human flourishing in Aristotle and his contemporary receptions. My research interests also extend to Confucianism, Daoism, and Islamic existentialism. Lately, I've been really excited about exploring topics like love, justice, and moral partiality across ancient Greek and South and East Asian philosophical traditions.Experience
- 2023–present Teaching Associate in Philosophy, University of Nottingham 2022–2023 Teaching Affiliate in Theology and Religious Studies, University of Nottingham 2021–2022 Teaching Affiliate in Philosophy, University of Nottingham
- 2023 University of Nottingham, PhD Philosophy 2017 University of St Andrews, MLitt Philosophy 2015 Dokuz Eylul University, MA Philosophy
