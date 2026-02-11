Janset Özün Çetinkaya

I mainly work on virtue, character, friendship, and the ethics and metaphysics of human flourishing in Aristotle and his contemporary receptions. My research interests also extend to Confucianism, Daoism, and Islamic existentialism. Lately, I've been really excited about exploring topics like love, justice, and moral partiality across ancient Greek and South and East Asian philosophical traditions.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.