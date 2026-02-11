Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Janset Özün Çetinkaya

Janset Özün Çetinkaya


2026-02-11 09:05:25
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Teaching Associate in Philosophy, University of Nottingham
Profile Articles Activity

I mainly work on virtue, character, friendship, and the ethics and metaphysics of human flourishing in Aristotle and his contemporary receptions. My research interests also extend to Confucianism, Daoism, and Islamic existentialism. Lately, I've been really excited about exploring topics like love, justice, and moral partiality across ancient Greek and South and East Asian philosophical traditions.

Experience
  • 2023–present Teaching Associate in Philosophy, University of Nottingham
  • 2022–2023 Teaching Affiliate in Theology and Religious Studies, University of Nottingham
  • 2021–2022 Teaching Affiliate in Philosophy, University of Nottingham
Education
  • 2023 University of Nottingham, PhD Philosophy
  • 2017 University of St Andrews, MLitt Philosophy
  • 2015 Dokuz Eylul University, MA Philosophy

The Conversation

MENAFN11022026000199003603ID1110727422



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search