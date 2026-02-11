Associate Professor of Psychology, University of Virginia

Erin Clabough is a neuroscientist, educator, and author with over 20 years of experience in research, teaching, and science communication. As mother of four, her parenting style has been highly influenced by her background in brain development research. She currently serves as a Professor in the Department of Psychology and faculty member in the Program in Fundamental Neuroscience at the University of Virginia, where she specializes in the neurobiological basis of behavior. Erin completed her Ph.D. in Neuroscience from the University of Virginia and has published more than 35 peer-reviewed articles investigating neurodegenerative disorders and developmental neuroscience. Her work extends beyond academia through her book "Second Nature: How Parents Can Use Neuroscience to Help Kids Develop Empathy, Creativity and Self-Control," which has been translated into multiple languages. A certified yoga instructor and Reiki master teacher, Erin is passionate about mindfulness initiatives and making neuroscience accessible to diverse audiences.

–present Associate Professor of Psychology, University of Virginia

Experience