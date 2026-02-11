MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SuperQ Quantum Unveils "Sovereign-by-Design" Infrastructure to Secure Critical Data Against Emerging Quantum Threats

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X)("", "", or the ""), a leader in hybrid quantum-classical orchestration, today announced the formal launch of its Sovereign Hybrid-Cloud Infrastructure. Following the critical acclaim of its ChatQLMTM consumer app at CES 2026

Solving the Sovereignty Gap in Advanced Computing

As the era of "Quantum Utility" arrives, global organizations face a dual challenge: the need for massive computational power and the escalating "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" (HNDL) threat to data residency. SuperQ's Sovereign Hybrid Infrastructure addresses this by allowing mission-critical optimization and AI workflows to remain within a client's jurisdictional control-removing the security risks associated with centralized, public quantum clouds.

2026 Sovereign Infrastructure Highlights:

Localized "Super Hub" Nodes and On-Premise SuperTM Deployment: SuperQ is scaling its network of decentralized compute clusters. These hubs allow organizations to utilize quantum-annealing and gate-based processing power while ensuring sensitive datasets never leave their private, air-gapped, or regional environments. Irrespective of where the quantum computer is located, proprietary information does not leave the local SuperTM platform deployment.

The "Diagnosis-to-Defense" Suite: Led by 30-year cybersecurity veteran Brian Beveridge, the company has integrated 01 Quantum's IronCAPTM technology into its SuperPQCTM module. This creates a unified "One-Click" remediation layer, allowing sovereign entities to immunize their digital infrastructure with NIST-approved, quantum-safe encryption in real-time.

National Innovation Integration: As a key member of FABrIC (Canada's National Semiconductor and Quantum Innovation Network) and Deep Tech Canada, SuperQ is aligning its multi-backend orchestration with next-generation semiconductor manufacturing to ensure the hardware layer of its sovereign clouds meets the low-latency demands of real-time industrial applications.

Agentic Policy Governance: The platform's proprietary AI Autopilots now feature a sovereign governance layer, enabling autonomous decision-support in multiple sectors while strictly enforcing local data privacy and regulatory compliance protocols.

"The launch of ChatQLM proved that the world is ready for a quantum interface; our Sovereign Infrastructure proves the world is ready for quantum security," said Dr. Muhammad Khan, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ. "We are moving beyond theoretical benchmarks to provide a secure, localized backbone for the world's most sensitive industries. 2026 is the year quantum computing becomes a protected national utility."

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

Our flagship SuperTM platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

