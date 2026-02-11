(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Founders Metals Drills 6.0 m of 21.43 g/t Gold Near Surface; 10.0 m of 5.90 g/t Gold at Depth February 11, 2026 7:15 AM EST | Source: Founders Metals Inc. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) (FSE: 9DL0) ("Founders" or the "Company") announces drill results from the Upper Antino target at the Antino Gold Project ("Antino" or the "Project") in southeastern Suriname. Results continue to demonstrate the scale and consistency of gold mineralization at Upper Antino, with high-grade intervals reported for both near surface and at depth. Highlights include 6.0 metres (m) of 21.43 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) from 49.0 m in hole FR183 and 10.0 m of 5.90 g/t Au from 394.0 m in hole FR175. Colin Padget, President & CEO, commented, "These results confirm the robustness of Upper Antino's high-grade gold system. The 10-metre intercept of nearly 6 g/t gold from 394 metres downhole in FR175 confirms we're successfully tracking these structures along strike and deeper into the system. Equally important, follow-up shallower drilling continues to deliver exceptional grades with intervals like the 6 metres of 21.43 g/t gold in drillhole FR183 further reinforcing the high-grade nature of the Upper Antino gold system. With ongoing systematic drilling across multiple targets, we're building a comprehensive understanding of Antino and are positioning ourselves to further define both high-grade and bulk tonnage opportunities across the district." Drilling Highlights

Demonstrated continuity of high-grade gold at depth in southward expansion of Upper Antino mineralization:



10.0 m of 5.90 g/t Au from 394.0 m and 19.0 m of 2.57 g/t Au from 341.0 m (FR175)



7.0 m of 2.36 g/t Au from 387.0 m (FR187)

10.0 m of 5.28 g/t Au from 116.0 m and 16.0 m of 2.88 g/t Au from 193.0 m (FR189)

Follow-up drilling at Upper Antino with strong near-surface results including:



6.0 m of 21.43 g/t Au from 49.0 (FR183)



21.4 m of 2.71 g/t Au from 21.6 (FR179) 6.0 m of 9.69 g/t Au from 43.0 (FR185) Geology Discussion Drilling at Upper Antino continues to expand gold mineralization along strike and at depth across multiple parallel shear-hosted structures. Holes targeting 300-500 m vertical depth have intersected broad, high-grade intervals across multiple structures with strong vertical continuity. Near-surface drilling confirms that grade and width remain consistent within the main shear zone. This geometry - multiple parallel, steeply-dipping mineralized structures - is consistent with significant Guiana Shield gold deposits such as Merian in Suriname, and Oko West in Guyana. About Founders Metals Inc. Founders Metals Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company building a district-scale gold camp in southeastern Suriname. The Company controls a 102,360-hectare contiguous land package in the Guiana Shield - the largest uninterrupted package of highly prospective greenstone belt geology in the region. Founders is backed by strategic partnerships with Gold Fields and B2Gold and is executing one of the most active exploration programs in the global junior gold sector. The Company is committed to responsible exploration, strong community engagement, and disciplined capital allocation as it advances Suriname's next major gold camp. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, Per: "Colin Padget" Colin Padget

President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Tel: +1 306 537 8903 | ...



Figure 1: Upper Antino Plan Map To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Figure 2: Upper Antino Long-Section To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Figure 3: Upper Antino Cross-Section To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Table 1: Upper Antino Assay Results

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) FR189 116.00 126.00 10.00 5.28 and 193.00 209.00 16.00 2.88 and 132.00 143.00 11.00 1.24 and 38.10 42.60 4.50 1.37 and 96.00 102.00 6.00 0.51 FR188 0.00 8.10 8.10 0.62 and 86.00 91.00 5.00 5.38 and 98.00 104.00 6.00 0.56 and 139.00 144.00 5.00 1.08 and 162.00 177.00 15.00 0.84 FR187 0.00 11.10 11.10 0.26 and 209.00 222.00 13.00 0.51 and 294.00 301.00 7.00 1.06 and 367.00 374.00 7.00 0.47 and 387.00 394.00 7.00 2.36 FR186 0.00 14.10 14.10 0.37 and 124.00 137.00 13.00 0.64 and 366.00 397.00 31.00 0.22 FR185 17.10 27.60 10.50 1.36 and 43.00 49.00 6.00 9.69 and 89.00 94.00 5.00 0.46 and 113.00 124.00 11.00 1.89 and 215.00 226.00 11.00 0.60 FR184 17.10 38.10 21.00 1.85 and 111.00 117.00 6.00 2.90 FR183 39.00 43.00 4.00 0.43 and 49.00 55.00 6.00 21.43 FR182 43.00 51.00 8.00 2.36 FR181 0.00 11.10 11.10 2.62 and 35.10 46.00 10.90 1.05 FR180 0.00 39.60 39.60 1.15 FR179 21.60 43.00 21.40 2.74 FR178 0.00 26.10 26.10 0.43 and 45.60 51.00 5.40 0.47 FR177 0.00 20.10 20.10 0.41 FR176 0.00 21.60 21.60 0.57 FR175 0.00 6.60 6.60 0.28 and 170.00 173.00 3.00 2.63 and 248.00 264.00 16.00 1.68 and 341.00 360.00 19.00 2.57 and 394.00 404.00 10.00 5.90 and 411.00 417.00 6.00 1.06 DO020 NSA DO019 NSA DO018 NSA DO017 363.00 404.00 41.00 0.34 and 253.00 278.00 25.00 0.40 and 296.00 331.00 35.00 0.29 and 413.00 422.00 9.00 0.75

* Intervals are down-hole depths. True widths of mineralization are estimated to be approximately 85% of the down-hole interval based on currently available results and observations. All are diamond drill holes. Average grades are calculated with un-capped gold assays, as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine capping levels for higher grade gold intercepts. Average widths are calculated using a 0.10 g/t gold cut-off grade with <5.0 m of internal dilution of zero grade, and a minimum composite length of 2.0 m. Nothing included in table <1 gram * metre.

Table 2: Upper Antino Drillhole Locations

Drillhole Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) FR189 817256.10 401001.72 152.54 240.20 -70.30 260.00 FR188 817255.65 401001.57 152.62 240.10 -50.30 200.00 FR187 817412.68 400945.44 192.78 240.00 -65.00 491.36 FR186 817383.40 400986.96 183.99 240.00 -65.20 419.03 FR185 817034.68 401093.94 161.45 245.00 -70.00 275.01 FR184 817034.24 401093.78 161.48 245.20 -50.00 227.00 FR183 817055.52 400896.44 175.23 240.10 -50.20 163.00 FR182 817066.15 400875.00 172.47 240.00 -50.00 103.97 FR181 817083.93 400852.17 171.98 240.20 -50.20 99.84 FR180 817093.19 400832.07 176.66 240.00 -50.00 112.90 FR179 817104.47 400813.92 178.98 240.20 -50.40 121.98 FR178 817111.90 400793.31 182.91 240.30 -50.20 100.00 FR177 817114.03 400780.36 183.47 239.60 -70.20 221.00 FR176 817113.56 400780.08 183.34 240.79 -51.27 167.03 FR175 817338.76 401065.49 173.17 260.00 -55.30 476.03 DO020 817843.67 401136.70 162.05 70.20 -50.10 200.00 DO019 817777.92 401278.41 140.54 69.70 -50.10 257.14 DO018 817348.92 401443.19 206.13 64.39 -44.48 90.60 DO017 817382.72 401615.73 155.82 112.64 -50.15 431.13

*The coordinate reference system is WGS 84, UTM zone 21N (EPSG 32621)

Quality Assurance and Control

Samples were analyzed at FILAB Suriname, a Bureau Veritas Certified Laboratory in Paramaribo, Suriname (a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015). Samples are crushed to 75% passing 2.35 mm screen, riffle split (700 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 88 μm. Samples were analyzed using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Founders Metals inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control. External QA-QC checks are performed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Lima, Peru (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Drill intervals with visible gold are assayed using metallic screening. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding long term value creation and the Company's prospects. Forward-looking information can generally be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and reasonable assumptions but are subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: general business and economic uncertainties; exploration results; mining industry risks; and other factors described in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

