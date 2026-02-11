Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Earnings For The Three And Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Logansport Financial Corp.
|Selected Financial Data
|(Dollars in thousands except for share data)
|12/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|Total Assets
|$
|265,360
|$
|263,860
|Loans receivable, net
|180,881
|175,742
|Allowance for loan losses
|1,877
|1,954
|Cash and cash equivalents
|7,536
|14,992
|Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks
|-
|-
|Securities available for sale
|53,516
|54,567
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|3,082
|3,082
|Deposits
|225,866
|225,904
|FHLB borrowings and note payable
|15,000
|15,000
|Accrued Interest and other liabilities
|1,781
|2,525
|Shareholders' equity
|22,713
|20,431
|Shares Issued and Outstanding
|612,192
|611,597
|Nonperforming loans
|2,826
|2,907
|Real Estate Owned
|-
|-
|Three months ended 12/31
|Year ended 12/31
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Interest income
|$
|3,824
|$
|3,559
|$
|14,455
|$
|12,981
|Interest expense
|1,499
|1,552
|6,255
|6,209
|Net interest income
|2,325
|2,007
|8,200
|6,772
|Provision for loan losses
|-
|-
|-
|(79
|)
|Net interest income after provision
|2,325
|2,007
|8,200
|6,851
|Gain on sale of loans
|56
|133
|255
|393
|Other income
|179
|211
|731
|999
|General, admin. & other expense
|1,989
|1,797
|7,214
|6,968
|Earnings before income taxes
|571
|554
|1,972
|1,275
|Income tax expense
|118
|109
|209
|21
|Net earnings
|$
|453
|$
|445
|$
|1,763
|$
|1,254
|Earnings per share
|$
|2.88
|$
|2.05
|Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted
|609,243
|608,124
