Atos, With UEFA Futsal EUROTM 2026, Successfully Completes Its First Full Cycle Of UEFA Men's National Team Football Competitions As A Proud Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Atos, with UEFA Futsal EURO TM 2026, Successfully Completes its First Full Cycle of UEFA Men's National Team Football Competitions as a Proud Partner

Paris, France – February 11, 2026 – Atos, a global leader in AI-driven digital transformation, and the“Official Information Technology Partner” of UEFA Men's National Team Football, is proud to announce it has successfully supported the delivery of UEFA Futsal EUROTM 2026 that just took place in Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia. Running until 7 February, this major international event highlighted both Atos' long-standing commitment to UEFA and the extraordinary momentum futsal is gaining worldwide.

Futsal is a sport experiencing rapid growth across Europe and worldwide. Recent data confirms that futsal is not only growing, but also accelerating across all indicators: popularity, participation, and market size. Futsal is now played in over 100 countries, engaging approximately 12 million players.

To support the UEFA Futsal EUROTM2026tournament, Atos has deployed ICT specialists at each venue, backed by remote teams to ensure seamless digital and onsite operations. Delivered services included:



Accreditation management,

Local infrastructure,

Network oversight and configuration requests with Local Organizing Structures (LOS) Business user support across UEFA teams

Through its end-to-end IT support, Atos is proud to contribute to UEFA's mission to elevate futsal to new audiences and deliver world-class digital operations across all competitions.

With UEFA Futsal EUROTM 2026, Atos also celebrates its first full cycle of UEFA National Team Football competitions in support to UEFA, which included:



UEFA Nations League FinalsTM 2023

UEFA EURO 2024TM

UEFA Nations League FinalsTM 2025

UEFA Under-21 ChampionshipTM 2025

UEFA Futsal EUROTM 2026 European Qualifiers

The successful achievement of this cycle that spun over 3 years, with zero major incidents and improvements across all major indicators of the board, reflects a multi-year operational partnership characterized by the highest standards in terms of performance, reliability, innovation, and strong collaboration, in a moment of unprecedented growth with regards to fan engagement. As sport in general is undergoing a technological transformation at a scale never seen before, Atos has demonstrated its capacity to accompany UEFA at scale with impeccable service delivery while steadily introducing new, innovative solutions.

“The successful completion of this entire competition cycle at the service of UEFA is a proud moment for Atos and all the teams that worked hard to deliver on our commitments and above. We are honored to stand alongside UEFA in delivering some of the highest profile sport competition and to provide the technological foundation that ensures the smooth and secure operation of every match and every tournament for the benefits of fans worldwide” said Nacho Moros, Head of Atos Major Events.

Atos has maintained a dedicated Sports and Major Events division for more than 30 years. This experience in delivering innovative solutions for the world's most prestigious competitions enables Atos to provide the flexibility and technological excellence required for all types of events-from local tournaments to major global showcases. Leading this commitment is its role as UEFA's Official IT Partner for National Team Football since late 2022, as well as its long-standing relationship with the Olympic and Paralympic Movements since 1992 and 2002 respectively, providing advanced IT services through the successful Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Most recently, Atos became CONMEBOL's Official Innovation Partner, which will focus on South American football's domestic-club competitions.

To learn more, visit Atos Major Events

***

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 63,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €8 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press Contact

Laurent Massicot | ... |

Attachment

Global PR - Atos, with UEFA Futsal EUROTM 2026, Successfully Completes its First Full Cycle of UEFA Men's National Team Football Competitions as a Proud Partner