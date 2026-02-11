403
Trump Demands Compensation Before US, Canada Bridge Kicks Off
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has warned that he may prevent the launch of a major cross-border bridge between the United States and Canada unless Washington receives financial compensation and a share of ownership in the structure.
In an extensive message posted Monday on his Truth Social platform, Trump declared that the Gordie Howe International Bridge — which connects Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, Michigan — should not begin operations until the US is “fully compensated” and Canada demonstrates what he described as “fairness and respect” toward its southern neighbor.
“With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset. The revenues generated because of the US market will be astronomical,” he wrote.
Trump argued that Canada stands to gain disproportionately from the project, asserting that it was constructed with “virtually no US content.” He also claimed that a waiver granted during former President Barack Obama’s administration enabled Canada to circumvent ‘Buy American’ provisions. Additionally, he reiterated complaints regarding Canadian dairy tariffs, provincial policies limiting US alcohol sales, and Ottawa’s recent diplomatic engagement with China.
The six-lane bridge, now in its final stages of testing and inspection, is expected to open early this year and is projected to become one of the most heavily used trade corridors between the two countries. Construction began in 2018, with total costs rising to approximately $6.4 billion from an initial estimate of $5.7 billion.
Canadian officials have stated that the project was entirely financed by Ottawa and that ownership will be shared between Canada and the state of Michigan. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens described parts of Trump’s remarks as “just insane,” while emphasizing that American steel was incorporated on the Michigan portion of the bridge.
Notably, Trump had previously “endorsed” the project during his first presidential term, referring to it as a “vital economic link,” despite opposition from the owners of the Ambassador Bridge, who have long resisted the development.
The latest warning comes against the backdrop of growing tension between Washington and Ottawa. In recent weeks, Trump has floated the possibility of imposing substantial tariffs on Canadian aircraft and hinted at retaliatory action should Canada expand trade cooperation with Beijing.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has dismissed suggestions that Ottawa is negotiating a free-trade agreement with China and has called on the United States to respect Canada’s sovereignty.
