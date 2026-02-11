IBN Initiates Coverage Of Renewal Fuels Inc., Operating As American Fusion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Renewal Fuels Inc. (OTC: RNWF) (d/b/a American Fusion), an advanced energy platform company focused on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy business, has engaged IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications strategy.

Following its completed merger with Kepler Fusion Technologies, American Fusion has repositioned its operations around the development and long-term commercialization of deployable fusion power systems designed for real-world industrial and infrastructure use rather than laboratory demonstration. Through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, the company is advancing the underlying technology platform and deployment roadmap.

The company's approach emphasizes disciplined governance, intellectual property development, and regulatory readiness within a public-company operating framework. Management has outlined a strategy centered on long-duration value creation by pairing proprietary fusion technology with a commercialization model intended to support reliable, non-intermittent power generation over time.

About Renewal Fuels Inc. and American Fusion

Renewal Fuels Inc. is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the company is operating under the American Fusion brand and has filed a corporate action with FINRA to change its legal name to American Fusion Inc. The company's strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

