Scotlynn Earns National Distinction As One Of America's Best Workplaces In Best Companies Group's 2026 Rankings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scotlynn, premier North American logistics and transportation company, is proud to be named one of Best Companies Group's America's Best Workplaces for 2026, an honor recognizing organizations that set the standard for exceptional employee experience and workplace culture across the United States.

This recognition demonstrates Scotlynn's sustained commitment to fostering a workplace where employees are empowered to grow, contribute, and thrive. It is awarded following a comprehensive assessment of organizational culture, workplace practices, and most importantly direct, anonymous feedback from employees.

“The 2026 America's Best Workplaces are the best of the best in the United States. These businesses know that the people in their organizations are the key to their success, and they create environments that result in teamwork and excellence,” said Jaime Raul Zepeda, executive vice president of Best Companies Group + COLOR Magazine.

Scotlynn's people-first philosophy is reflected in leadership development programs, mentorship opportunities, transparent communication, and a culture that rewards initiative and collaboration.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it's based on the voices of our own team members,” said Scott Biddle, President and CEO of Scotlynn.“We strive to cultivate a workplace where people feel supported and inspired to achieve their goals. Our employees' passion and dedication are the driving force behind our success.”

Best Companies Group evaluates nominees through a rigorous review of workplace policies, organizational culture, and anonymous employee feedback.

“When people are given the tools, encouragement, and autonomy to excel, they do remarkable things,” added Ryan Carter, President of Scotlynn.“Our teams are resilient, collaborative, and committed to excellence. As we continue expanding in 2026, we remain focused on creating opportunities that elevate our people and strengthen our organization.”

Scotlynn continues to invest in leadership pathways, professional development, and a workplace environment that fosters creativity, adaptability, and continuous improvement. As the company grows, it remains dedicated to attracting and developing top talent.

