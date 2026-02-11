Global Base Metals Directory 2026: Detailed Company Information For 3,000+ Miners, Producers And Traders Of Aluminum, Copper, Lead, Nickel, Tin, And Zinc Markets
Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Base Metals Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Detailed company information for 3,000+ miners, producers and traders of aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc markets.
The Global Base Metals Directory has been completely re-researched. Each company, old and new, has been contacted individually to ensure the information contained in the new edition is accurate and up-to-date.
You can have fast, easy access to the most up-to-date and comprehensive industry guide around, saving you hours of time when sourcing a new supplier, buyer or simply trying to re-establish a business relationship.
Contact and Company Information
Company profiles include:
- Core data: Full contact details, year established, number of employees, exports markets, end-user industries, and accreditations Products: Capacity and output numbers Facilities: Mines (ores/minerals mined, reserves, output) and plants (equipment type and technology supplier, size and capacity) Expansion plans: New mines, new plants, and modernization projects covered Finance data: Ownership details, Revenue, and Net Profit
You will be able to:
- Search for companies by metal, region, location, company type, job title or type of equipment. Export your results to Excel.
Save time and reduce your costs.
- Identify new sales opportunities in minutes Plan your business trips Create high quality, accurate and targeted prospect lists Improve targeted spending of your sales budget.
This is the ultimate resource to all the players in the base metals markets!
Countries Covered
- Algeria Argentina Armenia Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Belarus Belgium Bosnia-Herzegovina Brazil Bulgaria Canada Chile China Colombia Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Egypt El Salvador Estonia Finland France Germany Ghana Greece Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kyrgyz Republic Kuwait Latvia Lebanon Luxembourg Malaysia Mexico Morocco Netherlands New Zealand Nigeria Norway Oman Pakistan Peru Poland Portugal Romania Russia Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Africa South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Thailand Turkey Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States of America Uruguay Venezuela
For more information about this directory visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment