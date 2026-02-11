Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Global Base Metals Directory 2026: Detailed Company Information For 3,000+ Miners, Producers And Traders Of Aluminum, Copper, Lead, Nickel, Tin, And Zinc Markets


2026-02-11 08:31:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Base Metals Directory offers fast, comprehensive access to detailed profiles of over 3,000 companies in the aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc markets. Utilize it to efficiently identify new sales opportunities, plan business trips, and create targeted prospect lists, optimizing your sales efforts.

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Base Metals Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Detailed company information for 3,000+ miners, producers and traders of aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc markets.
The Global Base Metals Directory has been completely re-researched. Each company, old and new, has been contacted individually to ensure the information contained in the new edition is accurate and up-to-date.
You can have fast, easy access to the most up-to-date and comprehensive industry guide around, saving you hours of time when sourcing a new supplier, buyer or simply trying to re-establish a business relationship.
Contact and Company Information

Company profiles include:

  • Core data: Full contact details, year established, number of employees, exports markets, end-user industries, and accreditations
  • Products: Capacity and output numbers
  • Facilities: Mines (ores/minerals mined, reserves, output) and plants (equipment type and technology supplier, size and capacity)
  • Expansion plans: New mines, new plants, and modernization projects covered
  • Finance data: Ownership details, Revenue, and Net Profit

You will be able to:

  • Search for companies by metal, region, location, company type, job title or type of equipment.
  • Export your results to Excel.

Save time and reduce your costs.

  • Identify new sales opportunities in minutes
  • Plan your business trips
  • Create high quality, accurate and targeted prospect lists
  • Improve targeted spending of your sales budget.

This is the ultimate resource to all the players in the base metals markets!

Countries Covered

  • Algeria
  • Argentina
  • Armenia
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Azerbaijan
  • Bahrain
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Bosnia-Herzegovina
  • Brazil
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada
  • Chile
  • China
  • Colombia
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Egypt
  • El Salvador
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Ghana
  • Greece
  • Hong Kong
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Iran
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Jamaica
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kyrgyz Republic
  • Kuwait
  • Latvia
  • Lebanon
  • Luxembourg
  • Malaysia
  • Mexico
  • Morocco
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Nigeria
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Pakistan
  • Peru
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Serbia
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sri Lanka
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • Turkey
  • Ukraine
  • United Arab Emirates
  • United Kingdom
  • United States of America
  • Uruguay
  • Venezuela

For more information about this directory visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

