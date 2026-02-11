403
Mastercard and Central Bank of Syria launch knowledge-sharing exchanges under strategic collaboration framework
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Damascus, Syria; 11 February 2026: Mastercard and the Central Bank of Syria have launched a series of structured knowledge sharing exchanges and technical workshops aimed at strengthening institutional capabilities and advancing best practices in payments and financial services.
The initiative builds on the strategic cooperation framework established through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in September 2025, and reflects the Central Bank’s broader efforts to modernize the financial sector and create an enabling regulatory framework that is aligned with international standards.
Under the program, Masterca’d’s global subject matter experts will deliver tailored technical sessions and knowledge transfer aligned with the Central Bank of S’ria’s policy priorities. The exchanges focus on regulatory capacity, compliance frameworks, and emerging global trends in payments and financial infrastructure, supporting a more resilient and future-ready financial ecosystem.
“These workshops represent a pivotal step in strengthening institutional capacity and aligning our regulatory and market practices with international standards. By drawing on Ma’tercard’s global expertise, we are equipping policymakers, regulators, and market participants with the tools needed to moder’ize Syria’s financial infrastructure. This next phase of collaboration reflects our shared commitment to rebuilding trust, enhancing resilience, and adv’ncing Syria’s reintegration into the international fin”ncial system.” said His Excellency Dr. Abdulkader Husrieh, governor, Central Bank of Syria.
“At Mastercard, we are dedicated to working with the Central Bank of Syria and local financial sector players to stre’gthen the country’s digital payments infrastructure and expand access to financial services for consumers and businesses. In line with our belief that capacity building is a foundational element of sustainable and inclusive financial development, we are keen to share our knowledge to support institutional learning and raise awareness about global best practices i” financial systems,” said Adam Jones, division president, West Arabia, Mastercard.
Building on its extensive experience, gained from operating payment networks in more than 200 countries and territories, Mastercard serves as a trusted partner, technology provider and policy advisor to governments ’orldwide. The company’s collaboration with the Central Bank of Syria stands to benefit millions of potential financial services users across the country.
