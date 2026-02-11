403
Youngboi OG Releases “Good Vibes Over Bad Vibes”
(MENAFNEditorial) Youngboi OG officially dropped “Good Vibes Over Bad Vibes” on 11 February 2026 via YouTube. The project marks his fourth EP and features six tracks packed with energy.
The EP includes “Crazy Flow,” “Do Your Dance Girl,” “How We Comin (Bow Bow),” “Dance Wit It,” and “Big Dawg.” Each record taps into 2010s rap vibes, bringing nostalgic beats and confident flows.
Youngboi OG sounds sharper and more polished throughout the project. The upbeat production and catchy delivery make the EP easy to replay. It feels like a celebration of both his journey and the era of rap that inspired him.
“Good Vibes Over Bad Vibes” continues Youngboi OG’s run and keeps fans locked in for what’s next.
