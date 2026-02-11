New York Times Advertising And Magnite Enter Strategic Collaboration For In-App Supply

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This collaboration gives brands access to The New York Times's premium mobile ad inventory through Magnite's platform, enhancing addressability and performance

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Times Advertising, the award-winning advertising team within The New York Times, and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced an expanded collaboration to make Magnite's DV+ the preferred platform for private marketplace deals for The New York Times's mobile in-app ad supply. The collaboration enables advertisers to connect with premium audiences across trusted in-app environments across The New York Times portfolio and achieve meaningful advertising campaign outcomes.

According to EMARKETER, mobile in-app advertising is projected to grow 24% by 2027 as audiences spend more time in premium app environments and AI-powered search shifts publisher traffic to more intentional means of content discovery. Magnite continues to expand its in-app focus, working with premium mobile publishers to help buyers navigate the evolving in-app landscape and ensure campaigns run in safe, targetable, and measurable environments. This strategic collaboration enables marketers to meet highly engaged audiences where they are with direct access to The New York Times's premium app ad supply across a wide range of consumer categories.

The New York Times is accelerating investment in its app environments to deliver a more immersive experience for global audiences. By introducing new features, like its video-forward 'Watch' tab and curated panels including a 'Lifestyle' panel, The Times has doubled its app audience over the last 2 years, reaching tens of millions of unique visitors weekly who represent its most loyal, premium subscriber base. This shift is powering new, deeply ingrained habits-particularly in vertical video-creating an ecosystem where engagement grows across brands. For marketers, The Times's rare combination of massive audience scale and industry-leading performance has contributed to a growth in CTR of nearly 19% YoY.

“We've built a world-class New York Times app where our audience moves seamlessly from news to lifestyle content and beyond, and we want to ensure that our advertising strategy reflects this dedication to premium,” said Courtney Glaze, Vice President, Revenue Operations, at New York Times Advertising.“Magnite's strong relationships with highly respected programmatic buyers and their trusted technology that respects the mobile app experience make them an ideal collaborator as we connect advertisers with our readers in meaningful ways.”

“The New York Times app offers the kind of premium, engaged environment that marketers are finding value in as the open web evolves due to the impacts of AI-driven search,” said Ashley Wheeler, Senior Vice President, DV+ Platform at Magnite.“Together, we're offering buyers access to The Times's in-app ad inventory with the control and addressability they need to seamlessly reach their audiences in the moments that matter most.”

About Magnite

We're Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

