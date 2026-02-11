Amarin To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On February 25, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN), a company committed to advancing the science of cardiovascular care, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and conduct a conference call on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The Company will issue a press release detailing its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results in the pre-market hours, followed by a conference call with senior management at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Information on how to participate is as follows.

Access to the live call:

Via telephone: Dial in within the United States: 888-506-0062

International dial in: 973-528-0011

Access Code: 675507

Via online: A webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

Access to the replay:

Via telephone: Dial in within the United States: 877-481-4010

International dial in: 919-882-2331

Access Code: 53567

Via online: A replay of the webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at , beginning shortly after the end of the live call and available until 8/25/26.

About Amarin

Amarin is a global pharmaceutical company committed to reducing the cardiovascular disease (CVD) burden for patients and communities and to advancing the science of cardiovascular care around the world. We own and support a global branded product approved by multiple regulatory authorities based on a track record of proven efficacy and safety and backed by robust clinical trial evidence. Our commercialization model includes a direct sales approach in the U.S. and an indirect distribution strategy internationally through a syndicate of reputable and well-established partners with significant geographic expertise, covering over 90 markets worldwide. Our success is driven by a dedicated, talented, and highly skilled team of experts passionate about the fight against the world's leading cause of death, CVD.

Availability of Other Information About Amarin

Amarin Contact Information

Media Inquiries:

Tegan Berry

Amarin Corporation plc

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="...">..

Investor Inquiries:

Devin Sullivan & Conor Rodriguez

The Equity Group on Behalf of Amarin

... or ...

...