Amarin To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On February 25, 2026
Information on how to participate is as follows.
Access to the live call:
Via telephone: Dial in within the United States: 888-506-0062
International dial in: 973-528-0011
Access Code: 675507
Via online: A webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .
Access to the replay:
Via telephone: Dial in within the United States: 877-481-4010
International dial in: 919-882-2331
Access Code: 53567
Via online: A replay of the webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at , beginning shortly after the end of the live call and available until 8/25/26.
About Amarin
Amarin is a global pharmaceutical company committed to reducing the cardiovascular disease (CVD) burden for patients and communities and to advancing the science of cardiovascular care around the world. We own and support a global branded product approved by multiple regulatory authorities based on a track record of proven efficacy and safety and backed by robust clinical trial evidence. Our commercialization model includes a direct sales approach in the U.S. and an indirect distribution strategy internationally through a syndicate of reputable and well-established partners with significant geographic expertise, covering over 90 markets worldwide. Our success is driven by a dedicated, talented, and highly skilled team of experts passionate about the fight against the world's leading cause of death, CVD.
Availability of Other Information About Amarin
Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website ( ) and the investor relations website ( including but not limited to investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin's investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin's website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.
Amarin Contact Information
Media Inquiries:
Tegan Berry
Amarin Corporation plc
Tegan Berry
Amarin Corporation plc
Investor Inquiries:
Devin Sullivan & Conor Rodriguez
The Equity Group on Behalf of Amarin
... or ...
...
Legal Disclaimer:
