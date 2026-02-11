Cork Cyber Introduces Cork Cyber Score

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Cork Cyber today announced the launch of Cork Cyber Score, a new capability within the Cork Vantage Platform that gives managed service providers an objective, inside out view of cyber risk based on verified internal telemetry.

Cork Cyber Score is designed to be an informational risk signal, not a pass or fail rating. It complements traditional outside-in cyber risk scoring by helping MSPs understand what is actually happening inside their clients' environments and where improvements will have the greatest impact.

Unlike scores built solely from external observation, Cork Cyber Score reflects internal conditions across endpoints, inboxes, and security controls. It translates that internal reality into a single, easy-to-understand score that helps MSPs assess current posture, prioritize remediation, and track progress over time.

“Cork Cyber Score is meant to guide better decisions, not judge outcomes,” said Dan Candee, CEO of Cork Cyber.“It works more like an advisory signal that helps MSPs understand risk and improve it over time, rather than a gatekeeping score used to approve or deny coverage. By combining internal insight with existing outside-in views, MSPs get a more complete and more practical understanding of cyber risk.”

Cork Cyber Score is natively integrated into the Cork Vantage Platform and powered by unified telemetry across the MSP technology stack. As issues are resolved and controls improve, the score updates to reflect that progress, giving MSPs a living view of risk rather than a static report.

As expectations around cyber risk continue to evolve, Cork Cyber Score provides MSPs with a clear, defensible way to explain risk, guide remediation, and demonstrate improvement, without replacing or conflicting with existing tools.

Cork Cyber Score is available now to Cork customers through the Cork Vantage Platform.

To learn more or see Cork Cyber Score in action, visit .

About Cork Cyber

Cork Cyber is a Cyber Risk Intelligence and Resilience company that transforms how the IT channel manages, validates, and protects against cyber risk. Cork unifies visibility, risk posture, and financial protection so MSPs can prove the value of their security stack and secure their clients' businesses with confidence. To learn more, visit corkcyber.