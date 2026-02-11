BJP Leader Warns Of Disrupting J & K Assembly Over CM Remarks

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- BJP legislators in Jammu and Kashmir have decided that they will not allow the Assembly proceedings till Chief Minister Omar Abdullah owns up to his mistake of using unparliamentary language for Opposition members in the House, senior BJP leader Ashok Koul said on Wednesday.

“The use of unparliamentary language by the Chief Minister is unacceptable. The BJP MLAs have decided that they will not allow the house proceedings till the CM owns up to his mistake,” Koul told reporters here.

ADVERTISEMENT

CM Abdullah, however, has expressed regret over remarks made during the Assembly proceedings and said statements were made in the heat of the moment and that he had no objection if they were expunged from the record.

“I leave it to the Speaker. If any unparliamentary words were used by me in my speech yesterday, they may be removed from the record. I have no objection,” Abdullah told the House.

Pandemonium broke out in the House during Abdullah's speech on Tuesday when BJP members objected to some of his remarks against them and demanded an apology.