Stocks Making Moves On Real-World Execution This Week (ZENA, ORCL, TTWO, FIVE)

MENAFN - GetNews) Markets don't always move on big headlines or earnings days. Sometimes the more interesting signals show up in smaller announcements, shifts in strategy, or early signs that a business is gaining traction in the real world. In weeks like this one, a handful of stocks tend to stand out not because of hype but because something tangible changed.

Whether it's a new contract, a regulatory tailwind, or a business model starting to click, these moments often give investors an early look at where momentum may be building. With that in mind, here are four stocks making waves this week.

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) has been making noise this week after announcing its expanding role in drone-powered field services, particularly in construction and infrastructure. The company is positioning itself as a drone operator, not just a hardware seller, by embedding autonomous drones directly into industries where speed and compliance matter.

On February 10, ZenaTech announced the expansion of its Drone as a Service platform into land surveying for national homebuilders through its Cardinal Civil Resources acquisition. The company says permit-ready surveys that typically take up to ten days can now be completed in three days or less using drone-driven workflows. For builders, delays at the permitting stage slow construction timelines, closings, and cash flow. CEO Shaun Passley noted that paperwork delays are among the biggest challenges facing residential builders and highlighted U.S. homebuilding as a market valued at more than one trillion dollars.

This announcement fits into a broader strategy that has seen ZenaTech complete more than 20 acquisitions since early 2025. Rather than asking customers to buy and operate drones themselves, the company acquires established surveying, inspection, and maintenance businesses and upgrades them with its own drones, software, and automation. These firms already have customers and recurring revenue, allowing ZenaTech to scale quickly while improving efficiency.

Beyond construction, the company is expanding drone services into golf course surveying, solar infrastructure, wildfire management, agriculture, and power washing. In solar alone, management points to North American market growth of over 15 percent annually, while the drone-based cleaning services market is projected to grow to $13.2 billion by 2030.

ZenaTech also develops its own autonomous drones through its ZenaDrone subsidiary. Its ZenaDrone 1000 platform has completed paid trials with the U.S. Air Force and Navy Reserve, and its IQ Nano indoor drone targets warehouse and defense environments where GPS is unavailable.

With recent U.S. regulatory moves restricting new foreign-made drones, demand for NDAA-compliant platforms is increasing. ZenaTech is investing in U.S. and allied manufacturing and views government and defense customers as a growing opportunity. This week's builder services announcement offers a tangible example of how the company is turning drones into revenue-generating infrastructure rather than experimental technology.

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) broke out midweek, rallying nearly 10% following an analyst upgrade that refocused investor attention on the company's role in enterprise AI infrastructure. The move stood out both for its size and for the fact that it came in a tape where many software names struggled to gain traction.

The upgrade highlighted Oracle's growing exposure to AI-driven workloads through its cloud infrastructure and core database franchise. As enterprises shift from AI pilots to production deployments, demand is increasingly flowing toward platforms that can handle large-scale data storage, security, and long-duration compute contracts. Oracle's installed base and long-term customer relationships position it as a beneficiary of this transition.

This week's rally suggests the market is beginning to reprice Oracle as an infrastructure enabler of AI adoption rather than a legacy software vendor. The stock's outperformance reflects growing confidence in durable, contract-backed cloud revenue tied to real enterprise demand.

Take-Two Interactive Software (Nasdaq: TTWO) shares climbed nearly 5% on February 11, with trading volume running more than 2x its 50-day average, signaling decisive accumulation rather than a low-conviction bounce. The move marked clear relative strength versus peers in gaming and media.

While no single announcement drove the rally, investor focus appears to be shifting toward Take-Two's long-term content pipeline and monetization model. Flagship franchises such as Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K, and Red Dead Redemption provide recurring revenue through digital sales, live services, and extended engagement cycles that stretch well beyond initial releases.

The midweek strength suggests early positioning ahead of future catalysts and reflects a broader preference for IP-driven businesses with multi-year revenue visibility. In a selective tape, Take-Two's volume-backed move stands out as a signal rather than noise.

Five Below (Nasdaq: FIVE) pushed to a new 52-week high this week, continuing a sharp recovery from its 2025 drawdown and earning recognition as IBD's Stock of the Day. The breakout reflects improving confidence in the company's execution and growth trajectory.

In its most recent quarter, Five Below delivered revenue growth of more than 23%, with same-store sales up 14%, materially exceeding expectations. That performance helped reset investor sentiment around inventory management, store productivity, and demand resilience within its value-focused retail model.

The stock's midweek momentum suggests investors are rewarding consumer companies that can deliver both growth and operational discipline. In an uneven discretionary landscape, Five Below is emerging as a differentiated momentum name rather than a macro-dependent trade.

