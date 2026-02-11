403
KISR Holds Open Day Marking Nat'l Days, 59 Years Of Research
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) on Wednesday held an open day to mark the 65th National Day and the 35th Liberation Day, under the patronage and attendance of KISR Director General Dr. Faisal Salman Al-Humaidan.
In a speech at the ceremony, Al-Humaidan extended congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
He said the national occasion recalls key milestones in Kuwait's history, shaped by the founding leaders and carried forward by successive generations, as the country continues its development and active engagement regionally and internationally.
Al-Humaidan noted February holds special significance for KISR this year as it concludes a year of scientific contribution and prepares to enter a new one, approaching the completion of its sixth decade since the institute's establishment in February 1967.
He said KISR has built nearly 59 years of scientific and technical research, serving as one of the region's oldest scientific institutions and a national research partner supporting development plans, decision-making and future foresight.
He also recalled the sacrifices of KISR staff during the Iraqi invasion, noting that some became martyrs while the institute continued its role in reconstruction and development after liberation.
Al-Humaidan concluded by saying preparations for KISR's 60th anniversary will serve as a launchpad for a new phase of ambitious work and strategic projects, reaffirming the institute's commitment to supporting Kuwait's development journey. (end)
