Marimed Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Earnings Date

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWOOD, Mass., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the“Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, announced today it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on March 11, 2026 after the markets close. Management will host a conference call on March 12, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss financial results.

A webcast will be available and can be accessed via MariMed's Investor Relations website at MariMed Q425 Earnings Webcast. A playback of the call will also be made available on MariMed's Investor Relations website.

About MariMed
MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's EddiesTM, Bubby's BakedTM, InHouseTM, Nature's HeritageTM, and VibationsTM, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit .

