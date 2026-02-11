Mosaic Capital Partners Announces Investment Associate Opportunity With Summer 2026 Start

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Capital Partners LLC (“Mosaic”), a Charlotte-based private equity firm focused on broad-based employee ownership, today announced the opening of its Investment Associate position for a Summer 2026 start, targeted towards high-performing professionals currently working in investment banking.

Mosaic invests in companies with EBITDA of $3-15 million across business services, niche manufacturing, and consumer sectors, managing over $370 million in assets under management and has supported more than 3,000 employee owners in building long-term wealth.

The firm is actively seeking candidates with 2-4 years of experience in investment banking, particularly those with backgrounds in M&A, leveraged finance, and industry coverage groups.

“We view investment banking as one of the strongest training grounds for private equity,” said a Mosaic partner, Ian Mohler.“This role is designed for bankers who have developed strong execution, modeling, and client-facing skills and are ready to transition into principal investing.”

Ideal Candidate Profile

Mosaic is seeking highly motivated professionals who have demonstrated excellence in demanding investment banking environments, including:

. Bachelor's degree with strong academic performance

. 2–4 years of experience in M&A, leveraged finance, or coverage groups

. Advanced financial modeling and valuation expertise

. Strong work ethic, judgment, and attention to detail

. Interest in transitioning from advisory to principal investing

Why Mosaic

Mosaic offers a differentiated private equity platform centered on partnership, operational engagement, and employee ownership.

Investment Associates benefit from:

. Competitive compensation and performance-based incentives

. Direct mentorship from senior investors

. Hands-on responsibility from day one

. Exposure to diverse lower middle market transactions

. A collaborative, entrepreneurial culture

The position is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, with regular travel.

Referral & Application Process

Mosaic welcomes referrals from investment banking leadership and recruiting teams and encourages firms to share this opportunity with high-performing professionals seeking long-term careers in private equity.

Interested candidates should submit a resume and cover letter to:

All applications will be treated confidentially.

Mosaic Capital Partners is an equal opportunity employer committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace.

⸻

Ian Mohler

Talent Acquisition

Mosaic Capital Partners, LLC

...