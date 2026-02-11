Mosaic Capital Partners Announces Investment Associate Opportunity With Summer 2026 Start
Mosaic invests in companies with EBITDA of $3-15 million across business services, niche manufacturing, and consumer sectors, managing over $370 million in assets under management and has supported more than 3,000 employee owners in building long-term wealth.
The firm is actively seeking candidates with 2-4 years of experience in investment banking, particularly those with backgrounds in M&A, leveraged finance, and industry coverage groups.
“We view investment banking as one of the strongest training grounds for private equity,” said a Mosaic partner, Ian Mohler.“This role is designed for bankers who have developed strong execution, modeling, and client-facing skills and are ready to transition into principal investing.”
Ideal Candidate Profile
Mosaic is seeking highly motivated professionals who have demonstrated excellence in demanding investment banking environments, including:
. Bachelor's degree with strong academic performance
. 2–4 years of experience in M&A, leveraged finance, or coverage groups
. Advanced financial modeling and valuation expertise
. Strong work ethic, judgment, and attention to detail
. Interest in transitioning from advisory to principal investing
Why Mosaic
Mosaic offers a differentiated private equity platform centered on partnership, operational engagement, and employee ownership.
Investment Associates benefit from:
. Competitive compensation and performance-based incentives
. Direct mentorship from senior investors
. Hands-on responsibility from day one
. Exposure to diverse lower middle market transactions
. A collaborative, entrepreneurial culture
The position is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, with regular travel.
Referral & Application Process
Mosaic welcomes referrals from investment banking leadership and recruiting teams and encourages firms to share this opportunity with high-performing professionals seeking long-term careers in private equity.
Interested candidates should submit a resume and cover letter to:...
All applications will be treated confidentially.
Mosaic Capital Partners is an equal opportunity employer committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace.For more information, visit:
Ian Mohler
Talent Acquisition
Mosaic Capital Partners, LLC
...
