CM Mohan Yadav Launches, Lays Foundation For Projects Worth Over Rs 1,133Cr In Ujjain

Ujjain, Feb 11 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation for several development projects, including the Hariyakhedi water augmentation scheme worth over Rs 1,133 crore, during an event in Ujjain.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also launched a maternal and child nutrition project with a single click.

He later inspected an exhibition on the water augmentation project organised at the Kalidas Academy in Ujjain.

The Chief Minister said that under this project, 17 new overhead tanks with capacities ranging from 600 to 3,000 kilolitres will be constructed across the city.

“A 708-km pipeline will be laid and approximately 534 km of new distribution network will be developed. The project will ensure Ujjain city's water supply until the year 2055,” he added.

At another event, the Chief Minister presented laptops to students who excelled under 'Project Swadhyay' and wished them a bright future. He also distributed wireless devices to sanitation inspectors and kits to sanitation workers.

Later, at a separate function in his home district of Ujjain, Chief Minister Yadav inaugurated the five-day Forest Department exhibition titled 'Mahakal Van Mela', being organised at the Dussehra Ground.

The 'Mahakal Van Mela' is being organised on the theme 'Prosperous forests, happy people' and will be held from February 11 to February 16.

This is the first time that a Van Mela is being organised in the holy city of Ujjain.

Collectors of non-timber forest produce, Van Dhan Kendras, primary minor forest produce cooperative societies, traders, and representatives of herbal and Ayurvedic industries participated in the event.

Apart from the exhibition, the event also includes several activities for visitors. The fair will feature buyer-seller meets, free medical consultations by Ayurvedic doctors and traditional healers, informative cultural programmes, and the availability of traditional food items.

The Chief Minister also presented certificates of appreciation to Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs), the Managing Director of District Union South Panna, and a Forest Guard from District Union South Panna.