India Displays Organic Strength, Global Leadership At 'BIOFACH 2026' In Germany

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) India's participation as 'Country of the Year' at the 'BIOFACH Germany 2026' underscores its growing role in the global organic ecosystem, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The 'BIOFACH Germany 2026', world's leading trade fair for organic products, was held in Nuremberg, and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) led India's participation with a prominent and high-impact presence, highlighting the country's rich agricultural heritage and its growing stature as a reliable global supplier of organic products.

“Trade visitors are being provided insights into Indian organic products, value creation models and partnership opportunities,” according to a Commerce Ministry statement.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal highlighted India's position as one of the world's leading producers of organic products.

He underlined the key amendments made in India's organic regulation, the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), which further strengthen the credibility of India's organic framework.

Agrawal also emphasised the complementarities between India and the European Union bloc, noting their combined demographic and economic strength.

Referring to the successful conclusion of negotiations of the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement, he stated that the agreement would enhance bilateral trade and investment ties, strengthen resilient supply chains and support sustainable growth.

He also called for the early conclusion of the Mutual Recognition Agreement on organics between India and the European Union to further expand organic trade.

The India Pavilion spans 1,074 square metres and hosts 67 co-exhibitors, including organic product exporters, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperatives, organic certification and testing laboratories, state government organisations and commodity boards.

According to the ministry, it showcases a wide range of organic products such as rice, oilseeds, herbs, spices, pulses, cashew, ginger, turmeric, large cardamom, cinnamon, mango puree, essential oils, tea, coffee and millets.

Notably, exhibitors from over 20 States, including Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, are participating in the exhibition, highlighting region-specific organic produce and value-added products.