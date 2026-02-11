US Suspends Flights At El Paso Airport For 'Special Security Reasons'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington, United States: The top US aviation agency said Tuesday it is stopping all flights to and from El Paso International Airport in Texas for 10 days over unspecified "security reasons."

The flight restrictions are in effect from 11:30pm on Tuesday (0630 GMT Wednesday) until February 20 for the airspace over El Paso and an area in neighboring New Mexico's south, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“No pilots may operate an aircraft in the areas” covered by the restrictions, the FAA said in a notice, citing“special security reasons” without elaborating.

El Paso International Airport in a social media post said all flights,“including commercial, cargo and general aviation,” would be impacted by the move.

The airport, which is served by major US airlines like Delta, American and United, encourages travelers to "contact their airlines to get the most up-to-date flight status information."

In a separate statement to the New York Times, it said that the restrictions had been issued“on short notice” and that it was waiting for guidance from the FAA.