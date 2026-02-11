Greater Amman Municipality Advances Strategic Investments, Smart City Transformation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 11 (Petra) -- Mayor of Greater Amman Yousef Shawarbeh said the municipality has entered a new phase of re-engineering procedures after achieving near-complete automation of services, aiming to simplify processes, reduce bureaucracy, and expedite decision-making. The initiative seeks to enhance efficiency, transparency, and governance for citizens and investors.Speaking during a joint meeting organized by the Jordanian Businessmen Association and the European Chamber of Commerce, Shawarbeh said the municipality is implementing its 2022–2027 strategic plan, in line with Royal directives, focusing on improving quality of life, enhancing infrastructure and the environment, and developing an integrated investment framework. He added that the plan relies on legislative reforms and private sector partnerships to launch high-quality projects that stimulate economic growth and generate employment.Shawarbeh noted that the municipality's budget is approximately JD 480 million, and the Greater Amman Municipality Law of 2021 established a framework to streamline procedures and enable effective public-private partnerships. He said recent updates to the legislative framework allow direct investment partnerships and the creation of specialized municipal companies to accelerate project implementation and enhance operational efficiency.He highlighted several wholly owned municipal companies, including Amman Vision Investment and Development, which develops municipal assets and urban projects; Amman Vision Transport Company, responsible for modernizing public transportation; and Amman Vision Treatment and Recycling Company, which implements waste-to-energy projects and best environmental practices.Shawarbeh said the municipality's asset portfolio is valued at approximately JD 2 billion, including JD 1 billion in investable assets, which are being used to implement strategic projects in public transport, infrastructure, waste management, and integrated urban development. These initiatives aim to attract local, regional, and international investment and enhance Amman's competitiveness as an economic hub.He pointed to high-priority investment projects, such as the development of the Amman Central Slaughterhouse and Central Market, which aim to modernize services, provide infrastructure, and foster an attractive investment environment. The projects are expected to generate more than 9,000 jobs, supporting youth employment and sustainable economic development.Shawarbeh added that the municipality is leveraging technology and data through control centers and smart systems to improve urban and traffic management, emphasizing that smart city transformation depends on integrated public-private partnerships. He said future focus areas include developing public transport, modern waste management, expanding digital services, streamlining procedures, and providing investor incentives.The mayor stressed the municipality's commitment to accelerating strategic projects with private sector partners to achieve sustainable urban development, raise quality of life, and strengthen Amman's role as a regional economic hub.Jordanian Businessmen Association President Ayman Alawneh praised the municipality's leadership in sustainable urban development and highlighted its contribution to governance, efficiency, and investment promotion. He said municipal projects in transportation, infrastructure, energy, sustainability, urban tourism, and environmental protection stimulate the national economy, attract local and foreign investment, and support smart city initiatives.European Chamber of Commerce in Jordan President Ali Murad said launching activities with the Jordanian-European Businessmen Association strengthens private sector partnerships, develops businesses, and enhances the investment environment. He emphasized the importance of attracting European investment to support economic integration, competitiveness, and job creation.Murad added that the Greater Amman Municipality plays a key role in creating a conducive investment climate by developing infrastructure and facilitating business establishment procedures, noting that expediting approvals and shortening processing times directly contribute to economic growth and employment opportunities.