Jordan, U.S. Discuss Military Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 11 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Wednesday met a delegation from the U.S. National Defense University (NDU), headed by retired Gen. Kurt Tidd, at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army (JAF).The meeting tackled cooperation in training and strategic education and explored ways to enhance partnership between JAF and U.S. military academic institutions to further develop leadership and intellectual capabilities and keep pace with evolving operational environments.Huneiti stressed the importance of exchanging military and academic expertise, and said JAF is committed to transferring leading international knowledge and experience in strategic planning, crisis management and national security to boost personnel efficiency and readiness to address emerging challenges.Educational and military partnerships are a cornerstone in advancing the defense system, he said.For his part, Tidd commended the advanced level reached by JAF, commending their professionalism and expertise in planning, training and qualification.The two sides also discussed issues of mutual interest, and the delegation were briefed on key missions carried out by JAF and their role in developing leadership cadres in cooperation with armies of Arab and friendly countries.