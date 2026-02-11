Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Of Arab Parliament Visits Alley Of Honors And Victory Park In Baku (PHOTO)

President Of Arab Parliament Visits Alley Of Honors And Victory Park In Baku (PHOTO)


2026-02-11 07:07:36
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. A delegation led by President of the Arab Parliament Mohamed Ahmed Alyammahi, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan on February 11, visited the Alley of Honors in Baku and paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The delegation laid a wreath and fresh flowers at the grave of National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, honoring his memory with deep respect.

As part of the visit, the delegation also visited Victory Park in Baku and laid a wreath at the monument there. The guests were informed about the park, which was established to preserve the memory of the Azerbaijani people's historic Victory in the Second Karabakh War and to immortalize the cherished memory of the martyrs.

During the visit, the delegation was accompanied by Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Musa Gasimli and other officials.

























MENAFN11022026000187011040ID1110726681



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search