President Of Arab Parliament Visits Alley Of Honors And Victory Park In Baku (PHOTO)
The delegation laid a wreath and fresh flowers at the grave of National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, honoring his memory with deep respect.
As part of the visit, the delegation also visited Victory Park in Baku and laid a wreath at the monument there. The guests were informed about the park, which was established to preserve the memory of the Azerbaijani people's historic Victory in the Second Karabakh War and to immortalize the cherished memory of the martyrs.
During the visit, the delegation was accompanied by Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Musa Gasimli and other officials.
