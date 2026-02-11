403
Kuwait Cancer Awareness Campaign Reports 40 Pct Recovery Increase
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the National Campaign for Cancer Awareness (CAN) Dr. Khaled Al-Saleh said Kuwait has recorded a 40 percent increase in cancer recovery rates over the past 10 years.
Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 11th Joint Gulf Week "United by Our Excellence" on Wednesday, Al-Saleh said the rise reflects strong public awareness and early medical consultation, noting that early detection significantly increases recovery chances.
He stated that most breast cancer patients previously sought treatment at stages three and four, whereas today the majority present at stages one and two, raising recovery rates to above 85 percent, reflecting successful awareness efforts.
Al-Saleh noted that since its establishment, the campaign has achieved positive milestones, most notably enhancing cancer-related health awareness across Gulf societies, as confirmed by a study conducted by the national campaign.
The study showed a 30 percent increase in cancer awareness within Kuwaiti society, along with a significant decline in fear of the disease, with many now viewing cancer as a manageable chronic condition.
Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the 11th Gulf Week Dr. Hessa Al-Shahen said the event coincided with the Regional Oncology Conference and featured more than 45 initiatives, including seminars, workshops, exhibitions and lectures organized by participating associations.
Al-Shahen said the strong participation provides positive momentum for continued efforts in coming years, noting several associations adopted awareness and prevention programs to promote early detection, while expressing appreciation to supporters and participating boards for mobilizing efforts. (end)
