OHCHR Reps. Conclude Exploratory Visit To Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- Representatives of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) concluded an exploratory visit to Kuwait held from February 8 to 10, organized in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that the visit came at Kuwait's invitation within its strategic partnership with the UN and in implementation of international human rights commitments undertaken during its 2024-2026 Human Rights Council membership.
It added that the visit included meetings and field tours with government bodies and national institutions, as well as civil society organizations, including the ministries of justice, interior, defense, social affairs and information, the Public Prosecution and specialized institutes.
The ministry noted the visit aimed to brief OHCHR representatives on Kuwait's human rights framework, legislation and policies, contributing to assessing existing efforts, identifying development areas and strengthening technical cooperation to advance compliance with international standards. (end)
