31 Colonies Regularised In Jammu Process Stayed By HC: J & K CM

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The process of regularisation of residential colonies in Jammu was initiated earlier and the Jammu Development Authority has already regularised 31 colonies, but the process was later stayed by the high court, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question raised by BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma in the Assembly on regularisation of illegal colonies, Abdullah, who also holds charge of the Housing and Urban Development Department, said the regularisation of colonies was carried out in accordance with various government orders issued between 1974 and 2009, besides directions passed by the court in 2010.

“The process of regularisation of residential colonies in Jammu was initiated earlier and 31 colonies have already been regularised by the JDA. However, later on, the said process was stayed by the high court,” he said.

On plans to establish new residential colonies in Jammu, the chief minister said that new colonies would be developed after allotment of land either under self-financing mode or through the Public-Private Partnership model by agencies including the Jammu Development Authority, Srinagar Development Authority, and Jammu and Kashmir Housing Board after approval from their respective boards.

Clarifying the status of Janipur Housing Colony, the government said the colony was established in 1973 and developed by Jammu Development Authority, the plots were properly allotted and therefore, no regularisation was required.