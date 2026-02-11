Kashable Partners With Creative Benefits For Educators To Expand Financial Wellness Programs For Florida Educators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Partnership Improves Access to Affordable Credit for School District Employees and Public Entities

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kashable, today announced a new partnership with the Creative Benefits for Educators (CBE) to deliver expanded financial wellness solutions to Florida public-school educators while strengthening access to responsible credit at a time of growing financial pressure across the profession.

Through this collaboration, Florida Education Association (FEA) union members and public-sector employees statewide will gain access to Kashable's affordable, payroll-integrated lending solutions, which include a full suite of financial wellness offerings such as live financial coaching, credit monitoring, and more.

Financial wellness is an ongoing concern as educators and public-sector workers seek to manage unexpected expenses, reduce reliance on high-cost credit, and improve overall economic stability during unpredictable times. Already supporting millions of U.S.- based private- and public-sector employees through socially responsible, low-cost loans and free credit monitoring, Kashable is uniquely positioned to help school districts strengthen financial wellness across their workforces and assist in retaining key employees.

Kashable Co-founder and Co-CEO Einat Steklov said,“Financial stress is disruptive to employees and employers alike. Kashable is committed to providing a distinctive suite of solutions that helps put people on the path to building wealth and long-term financial resilience. We are proud to welcome CBE to our partnership program in support of Florida's educators.”

Kashable is a financial technology company that provides access to Socially Responsible CreditTM and financial wellness solutions for employees, offered as an employer-sponsored voluntary benefit. Through partnering with hundreds of employers, Kashable helps deliver financial health and wellness tools to millions of employees nationwide. Founded in 2013, Kashable leverages innovative technology to improve the financial well-being of working Americans with a commitment to both reliability and affordability. Kashable offers a fast responsible alternative for employees who may otherwise turn to borrow from retirement plans, high-interest credit cards, or other high-cost options to bridge short-term gaps in their finances. Creating a path to greater financial security. For more information, visit